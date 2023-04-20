Nelma Floyd Hazlip Published 6:21 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

April 16, 1931 – April 18, 2023

Nelma Floyd Hazlip, 92, of Natchez, MS, died peacefully on April 18, 2023, at Merit Hospital in Natchez, MS, after a lengthy illness.

Nelma was born April 16, 1931, in Wilkinson County, MS to Jake Floyd and Mary Sturdivant Floyd. She was a member of the Briarwood Church of Christ. Through the years she taught nursery, junior high, and ladies’ bible classes. Mrs. Hazlip retired from Natchez Adams Public Schools after 25 years of service.

Nelma is preceded in death by her husband, Byron Hazlip; her parents; three sons, Dwight Hazlip, Randy Hazlip, and Kyle Hazlip; a brother, Jake Floyd, Jr., and a sister, Lavonne Floyd.

Nelma is survived by her son, Michael Hazlip; grandsons, Russ Hazlip and Daniel Hazlip; granddaughters, Stacy Hazlip, Carly Hazlip, and Daniella Perales and great-granddaughter, Skylar Hazlip. She is also survived by two sisters, Gloria Rymer (James) of Natchez and Joyce Papillion of Houston, TX; two daughters-in-law, Joyce Hazlip and Elizabeth Hazlip, a number of nieces and nephews and two special friends, Mary Lynn Collins Jordan and Brenda Terrell.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, with Jim Latham and Don Tate officiating.

Pallbearers will be Keith Kilgarlin, Jay Floyd, Russ Hazlip, Daniel Hazlip. Leland Rymer and Keith Massey.

Memorials may be sent to Berean Children’s Home, 1180 Berea Trail SE, Bogue Chitto, MS 39629, or any charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.