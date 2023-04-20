Host Steve Harvey was right: Biglanes celebrate $20,000 Family Feud win with biggest watch party in Natchez Published 9:51 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

By the end of the first round of the Fast Money Bonus portion of Family Feud, the Biglane family was only 12 points away from winning $20,000.

Host Steve Harvey during the show suggested that the prize was all but theirs and that the biggest watch party in Natchez was not far away.

Harvey must have known what he was talking about.

By the end of Thursday night’s episode, a packed Smoot’s Grocery celebrated and cheered wildly when Harvey announced Team Biglane as the winners.

The evening’s celebration was, as Harvey predicted, the biggest watch party in Natchez that night.

Competing on the show were Lauren Biglane Middleton, Rebecca Biglane Black, Presley Taylor Jennings, Joanna Biglane McNeel and Melinda Jet Biglane.

Thursday night was the family’s debut. They will also be featured in episodes on Friday, April 21, and Monday, April 24.

In Natchez, people can tune in to watch it at 6 p.m. on those dates on the following channels:

Dish Network – Channel 11

DirecTV – Channel 13

Sparklight – Channel 32

On Smart TVs, local channels can also be found by Hulu’s paid subscribers. Just look for “NEW” next to episodes in Season 24.

Above are photos from Thursday night’s watch party at Smoot’s.