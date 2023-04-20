Host Steve Harvey was right: Biglanes celebrate $20,000 Family Feud win with biggest watch party in Natchez
Published 9:51 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023
The Biglanes celebrate the beginning of the Family Feud broadcast Thursday night at a private party hosted at Smoot's. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Joanna Biglane McNeel, Rebecca Biglane Black, Presley Taylor Jennings, Melinda Jet Biglane and Lauren Biglane Middleton. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Melinda Biglane reacts to one of her answers during Family Fued. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Rebecca Black takes a picture of the crowd at Smoot's Thursday night. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Presley Jennings, Melinda Biglane and Rebecca Black watch the moment before the team is announced the winners. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
The Biglane families hosted a private watch party Thursday night to see their debut appearance on Family Feud. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Lauren Biglane Middleton makes the strike sign with her arms during the broadcast. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Family Feud cookie made by Molly Manning Robertson, another local celebrity who is currently on the Spring Baking Championship on Food Network. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
The crowd cheers and laughs during the watch party at Smoot's Thursday night. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
The Biglane family celebrates winning $20,000 in the Fast Money round. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Melinda Biglane, Rebecca Black and Lauren Middleton take a selfie before the broadcast. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
By the end of the first round of the Fast Money Bonus portion of Family Feud, the Biglane family was only 12 points away from winning $20,000.
Host Steve Harvey during the show suggested that the prize was all but theirs and that the biggest watch party in Natchez was not far away.
Harvey must have known what he was talking about.
By the end of Thursday night’s episode, a packed Smoot’s Grocery celebrated and cheered wildly when Harvey announced Team Biglane as the winners.
The evening’s celebration was, as Harvey predicted, the biggest watch party in Natchez that night.
Competing on the show were Lauren Biglane Middleton, Rebecca Biglane Black, Presley Taylor Jennings, Joanna Biglane McNeel and Melinda Jet Biglane.
Thursday night was the family’s debut. They will also be featured in episodes on Friday, April 21, and Monday, April 24.
In Natchez, people can tune in to watch it at 6 p.m. on those dates on the following channels:
- Dish Network – Channel 11
- DirecTV – Channel 13
- Sparklight – Channel 32
On Smart TVs, local channels can also be found by Hulu’s paid subscribers. Just look for “NEW” next to episodes in Season 24.
Above are photos from Thursday night’s watch party at Smoot’s.