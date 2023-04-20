Host Steve Harvey was right: Biglanes celebrate $20,000 Family Feud win with biggest watch party in Natchez

Published 9:51 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

By the end of the first round of the Fast Money Bonus portion of Family Feud, the Biglane family was only 12 points away from winning $20,000.

Host Steve Harvey during the show suggested that the prize was all but theirs and that the biggest watch party in Natchez was not far away.

Harvey must have known what he was talking about.

Email newsletter signup

By the end of Thursday night’s episode, a packed Smoot’s Grocery celebrated and cheered wildly when Harvey announced Team Biglane as the winners.

The evening’s celebration was, as Harvey predicted, the biggest watch party in Natchez that night.

Competing on the show were Lauren Biglane Middleton, Rebecca Biglane Black, Presley Taylor Jennings, Joanna Biglane McNeel and Melinda Jet Biglane.

Thursday night was the family’s debut. They will also be featured in episodes on Friday, April 21, and Monday, April 24.

In Natchez, people can tune in to watch it at 6 p.m. on those dates on the following channels:

  • Dish Network – Channel 11
  • DirecTV – Channel 13
  • Sparklight – Channel 32
On Smart TVs, local channels can also be found by Hulu’s paid subscribers. Just look for “NEW” next to episodes in Season 24.

Above are photos from Thursday night’s watch party at Smoot’s.

More News

Meet florists for ‘celebrities and royalty’ at Y’all Means All Natchez fundraiser

Judge won’t hear case of ex-deputy charged with sex crimes

Festival of Music sponsoring concert at First Presbyterian Thursday at 7 p.m.

Autopsy needed to determine cause of death for Louisiana man found in trunk of car

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In the light of last week's shooting at a restaurant here, how concerned are you about random gun violence?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections