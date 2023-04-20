Theodore Minor, Jr. Published 6:15 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Oct. 10, 1959 – April 9, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Theodore “Bro” Minor, Jr., 63, of Natchez, who died Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Jackson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

“Bro” was born on Oct. 10, 1959, in Natchez, the son of Laura B. Minor and Theodore Minor, Sr. He was a 1978 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and was employed with Jordan, Kaiser, and Sessions until he retired in 1985. Mr. Minor was a member of Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church. In his leisure, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball, puzzles, and cooking.

He is preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, George Minor and Anna Lindo Minor; maternal grandparents, Wash and Laura Jones Butler; nephew, Leroy Bradford, Jr. and fiancé, Debra Williams.

Theodore leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Jeffery L. Blanton, Sr. (Nicole Young); two brothers, Isaac Minor and George Minor, Sr. (Sharron); seven sisters, Rosie Lee Stewart, Anna Laura Tillage (Kelvin); Mary Griffin, Lucille Minor, Georgia Minor-Daniel (Ralph), Marilyn Barge, Auqueree Minor, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.