Cathedral falls at Copiah Academy, ACCS double header rescheduled Published 11:14 am Friday, April 21, 2023

GALLMAN — The Cathedral High School Green Wave lost a tough road contest to the Copiah Academy Colonels 8-6 last Thursday in an MAIS District 3-5A game. No other information on the game was available.

Cathedral (20-5, 9-5) was scheduled to host Copiah Academy in their regular-season finales at Chester Willis Field last Friday with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m. — weather permitting.

Last Wednesday morning, after Cathedral won the first game of this three-game series 10-2 last Tuesday afternoon, Green Wave head coach Andrew Beesley said that these two teams were battling for second place in the district standings and that St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison was in first place.

Well it turned out that that information was incorrect. In fact, Copiah Academy won the district championship while St. Joe Madison finished second and Cathedral ended up in third place. Central Hinds Academy wound up in fourth place in the district standings.

Which means District 3 No. 1 seed Copiah Academy and District 3 No. 2 seed St. Joe Madison will each be at home for the first round of next week’s MAIS Class 5A South State Playoffs while No. 3 seed Cathedral and No. 4 seed Central Hinds Academy will both be on the road. Cathedral will face off with District 4 No. 2 seed Silliman Institute.

In other District 3-5A news, Adams County Christian School had to reschedule it District 3-5A varsity doubleheader and Senior Night games at home against St. Aloysius Christian School until next Monday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather ahead of an approaching cold front Friday afternoon.