Crime Reports: Friday, April 21, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Brandon Rayshawn Thompson, 31, 2814 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of fleeing from officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Carey Samuel Gendron, 46, 48590 Louisiana State Highway 1, Natchez, La., on charge of receiving stolen property. No bond set.

Deshantra Deuae Johnson, 32, 205 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750.00

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Road hazard on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Attempted breaking and entering on Irving Lane.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive/Walgreens.

Simple assault on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Speedee Cash.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Theft on North Canal Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Theft on Garden Street.

Harassment on North Shields Lane.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Pecanwood Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Intelligence report on Jackson Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on North Union Street.

Theft on Northgate Road.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jacelyn Arceneaux, 18, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence, trespass after notice of non-permission, and petit larceny; personal property of another. Released on $1,5000 bond.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 31, North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charges of non-compliant – failure to register as a sex offender, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and trafficking in controlled substances. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Destiny Storm Scott, 25, Upper Kingston Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Victor Thomas, 25, Cannonsburg Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on Sandpiper Road.

Five warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Accident on Green Acres Road.

Threats on Gregory Circle.

Malicious mischief on Pheasant Road.

Threats on Pheasant Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Simple assault on Upper Kingston Road.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Sandy Creek Road.

Traffic stop on Owl Lane.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Sandpiper Road.

Traffic stop on Old Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Ashley Higginbotham, 38, 139 Cane Run Ct., Duson, identity theft, intimidation of a witness. No bond set.

Jaraon Acker, 18, 259 Loomis Lane, Clayton, resisting an officer. Bond set at $750.

Andrews Swanson, 31, 133 Stevens Road, failure to comply with provisions of release. Bond set at $25,000.

Kevin McAllister, 45, 751 Doty Road, Ferriday, simple criminal damage and criminal trespass. No bond set.

Howard Mayes, 40, 189 Loomis St., Clayton, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Braxton King, 18, 262 Bingham Road, Clayton, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and simple assault. No bond set.

Kevin Martin, 36, 135 Amy Road, Ferriday, possession of schedule II and schedule I drugs and bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $2,700.

Andrew Briggs, 25, 1222 Apple St., theft of a firearm. No bond set.

Kiara Norwood, 22, 208 Fifth St., Ferriday, exploitation of the infirm and identity theft. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Abraham Road.

Nuisance animals on Levee Heights Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 566.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

Resisting an officer on US 425.

Juvenile problem on Hammett Addition Circle.

Nuisance animals on Airport Road.

Warrant on Doty Road.

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana Highway 900.

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane.

Automobile theft on Abraham Road.