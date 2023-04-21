IHL says Nave out as president at Alcorn State

Published 7:55 am Friday, April 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Nave

The first Black woman to lead Alcorn State University is out as president.

Felecia Nave’s ouster was announced in a press release Thursday from the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees.

The board approved the change during executive session at its regular meeting Thursday. Ontario Wooden, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will serve as interim president at the state’s oldest historically Black university, effective immediately, according to Mississippi Today.

Email newsletter signup

Details about the leadership change were not provided in the press release. Nave’s contract was set to end on June 30, 2023, and Tom Duff, the board president, is quoted saying “the Board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities.”

According to Mississippi Today, Nave was named president in 2019 in a unanimous decision.  The campus was initially excited about her presidency, but some turned sour in 2021 leading to dozens of students protesting her leadership in the fall. A group of alumni called Alcornites for Change later produced a report alleging the campus faced widespread issues like declining enrollment, dozens of resignations and abysmal facilities.

Nave did not attend IHL’s Thursday board meeting with the other university presidents — Wooden appeared in her stead.

“I want to thank you — the board, Commissioner Rankins — for your continued support of Alcorn State University,” he said. “I bring you greetings on behalf of Dr. Nave.”

Wooden came to Alcorn State in 2020. Prior to that, he spent 12 years in administration at North Carolina Central University.

 

More News

75th anniversary of Israeli Independence commemorated by lighting of Natchez City Hall and Council Chambers

Weekend fundraiser invites children to explore big trucks

Early voting ends Saturday for upcoming parish election

Watch: Natchez team sets fourth highest score in first round of Fast Money on Family Feud

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In the light of last week's shooting at a restaurant here, how concerned are you about random gun violence?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections