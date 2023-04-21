Man arrested for arson after fire destroys Fayette house

Published 10:29 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

HOUSE FIRE IN FAYETTE, MS LEADS TO ARSON INVESTIGATION
FAYETTE — Fayette police and state fire marshals believe that a fire that destroyed a home on Friday, April 14, may have started on purpose.

The Fayette Police Department along with the State of Mississippi Fire Marshal Office is currently conducting an arson investigation in Fayette.

Investigations have led to the arrest of 65-year-old Charles E. Oliver, who is currently being charged with arson. Investigations are ongoing, authorities said.

Officials received several 911 calls regarding the fire at 260 Shannon St., the home of AJ Wyatt, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

When the fire department and officers arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Wyatt and his wife Mary Wyatt were not home at the time of the fire.

Fayette Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Fayette Police Department Chief of Police Lashawn McMiller or investigator Dia Grover at 601-786-3333.

