Weekend fundraiser invites children to explore big trucks Published 9:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

NATCHEZ — Honk, honk!

This Saturday, area children are invited to see, explore and honk the horns on a variety of work trucks and emergency vehicles for a fundraiser put on by the Adams County Coalition for Children and Youth.

While it has existed for many years, this will be the coalition’s “first big fundraiser,” said coordinator Sondra Satcher.

“Proceeds and donations will be used to help support children in need of mental and medical health services whose families cannot afford them,” as well as help families with basic living needs, she said.

“Trucks on the Bluff” lasts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Admission is $5 for ages 5 and up. Children 4 and under attend free.

Besides the trucks, attendees will also enjoy face painting, bouncy houses, food and beverage vendors and other activities while learning about different jobs from the people operating the featured machinery.

There are also other ways to support the cause, Satcher said.

“We’re asking for members and we meet monthly,” she said. “We have members from all aspects of the community, including school teachers, parents, medical and mental health therapists and anyone who wants to help children. We try to find resources for our children and share information.”

Those who want to sponsor the event or help the organization monetarily can send donations directly to the Coalition for Children and Youth located at the Adams County Juvenile Center at 320 State Street, or contact Mary Kay Daugherty at 601-304-7848 for more information.

Checks should be made payable to Adams County Coalition for Children and Youth.

For more information about the organization or how to volunteer, call 601-304-7849.