40-foot putt wins inaugural Bluff City Open Published 5:05 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — A disc thrown by Chad Sherbert lay with in three feet of the No. 18 basket placing all the pressure upon the shoulders of Logan Weiss standing on the edge of a ditch. Weiss needed to make his 40-foot shot to win or a miss would send them to a playoff.

Weiss composed himself, took a deep breath and floated his putter disc through the air. The course was silent as people watched and then plastic clinked against metal and Weiss gave a celebratory fist pump.

He won the first ever Bluff City Open on the final shot, on the last hole by one shot. Weiss said the tournament was awesome and thanked the tournament staff and tournament director Ryan Porter. He said Natchez as a city had done a great job getting the course ready.

Email newsletter signup

“I’m glad to be the first to win the Bluff City Open. I gave some strokes back to the field and I had to center myself to make one good shot,” Weiss said. “Sometimes that is all it takes.”

He has played disc golf since 2007. His father played disc golf in the 1980s and turned Weiss onto the sport when he was 10 tears old. Disc golf has become “a life long thing for me ever since,” he said.

Weiss said he played the course twice this week in preparation for the tournament. Duncan Park’s disc golf course will see him return next year to defend a title. While his most impactful shot was the 40 footer to win, his best shot came on the front nine.

“Hole 8 is the longest par 3 on the course. I executed a good shot on it to get within 18 feet of the hole,” Weiss said. “I made a birdie and it cemented a hot front nine for me.”

Around 90 disc golfers participated in the tournament with Weiss placing first in the pro division. Final standings will be published later.