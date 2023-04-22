Natchez riverfront alive Saturday with several events

Published 2:03 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Natchez riverfront was teeming with people Saturday morning as several events drew crowds.

The Concours d’Elegance antique European cars show, Trucks on the Bluff and the Natchez Farmers’ Market delighted young and old.

Children were able to get up close and personal with heavy equipment and rescue vehicles, like a dump truck, ambulances and even a helicopter. In addition, they ran and played on the big open space that makes up the north end of the bluff.

The Farmers’ Market ended at noon and Trucks on the Bluff at 2 p.m., but Concours d’Elegance will continue to have cars on display until 4 p.m.

Music on the Bluff in the area of Smoot’s and Natchez Brewery continues through the night Saturday and on Sunday, offering a variety of local singers and bands.

