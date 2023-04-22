Truck takes out utility pole on Orleans, causes outage Friday night Published 3:01 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

1 of 5

NATCHEZ — An as-yet unidentified vehicle took out a utility pole near the intersection of South Rankin and Orleans streets Friday night at about 9:46 p.m.

Boatner Blankenstein, who lives with his family on South Union Street, said they were watching television when they heard the crash and then lost electricity.

“Lots of people from the neighborhood went outside to see what had happened, and some got out there faster than others. They said they saw a dark colored truck limping up Orleans as if it was trying to decide what to do,” Blankenstein said.

Email newsletter signup

That’s when the truck turned right onto South Union from Orleans and apparently hit Blankenstein’s wife’s car while doing so.

Blankenstein said Natchez Police and Entergy officials are looking through surveillance camera footage in an attempt to identify a suspect.

“The truck left a trail of debris down the street. I found what appears to be a fog light near the pole and I looked it up and it belongs on a 2007 to 2013 Chevrolet Sierra,” Blankenstein said.

He praised the work of Entergy workers for so quickly getting a new pole installed and restoring power.

“I was really impressed,” Blankenstein said. “They thought it would be 4 p.m. before we would have power, but they had the new pole set and power restored by noon.”