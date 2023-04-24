Cathedral’s home finale canceled, playoffs are next Published 12:12 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s varsity baseball team was scheduled to host Copiah Academy last Friday afternoon at Chester Willis Field in what should have been the regular-season and MAIS District 3-5A finale for both teams.

However, inclement weather during that afternoon and evening forced the game to be canceled and would not be made up. Green Wave head coach Andrew Beesley said the game had no bearing on where his team and the Colonels would be seeded.

Copiah Academy had already clinched the district’s No. 2 seed while Cathedral had secured the No. 3 seed.

“There was no need to play it,” Beesley said.

Which meant Cathedral’s last game was a tough 8-6 loss at Copiah Academy last Thursday afternoon. Jake Maples was charged with the loss after giving up eight runs, five of them earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts, three walks and three hit batters.

Josh Ingram and Jackson Navarro each went 2-for-3 while Tanner Wimberly was 2-for-4.

The Green Wave also hurt itself was a surprising uncharacteristic defensive effort with four errors — something Beesley said that Cathedral is not used to doing. Other that, he said he is real pleased with the way his team is playing heading into the postseason.

“I’ve been really excited about the way we’ve been playing heading into the playoffs. We struggled with our defense last Thursday. But as long as we hit the ball and pitch well like we’ve been doing we’re going to be tough to beat,” Beesley said.

Cathedral (20-5, 9-5) will take on District 4 No. 2 seed Silliman Institute in the first round of the MAIS Class 5A South State Playoffs this week.

Game 1 will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Chester Willis Field as Cathedral host the opening game of this best-of-three series. Games 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 will take place at Silliman Institute in Clinton, La. this Friday. Game 2 starts at 4:30 p.m. and if a Game 3 is necessary, it will take place following the conclusion of Game 3.

Beesley said he doesn’t really know much about the Wildcats and what kind of team they have.

“Just from what I’ve heard, they’re a fast team. They’re going to try to put pressure on you,” Beesley said. “They’re an all-around tough team, but a lot of teams are. From what I’ve heard, their speed is the main thing.