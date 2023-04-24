Ferriday gunfire leaves bullet holes in Community Center windows, nearby vehicle but no injuries Published 4:25 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Gunshots were fired late Friday in the vicinity of the Doty Road Community Center in Concordia Parish, leaving behind shattered windows but no injuries, authorities said.

Ferriday police and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies both responded to the incident just before 11 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Callers stated multiple shots had been fired near the Doty Road Community Center.

Email newsletter signup

After confirming that there were no injuries, law enforcement made contacted witnesses who said that they saw two Black males holding large guns. No suspects have been identified.

However, “Several shell casings were located on the roadway in front of the center. Two bullet holes were found in the front lobby windows. Another witness stated that their vehicle had been struck by a bullet that shattered a window during the incident,” CPSO states.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details to be released at this time.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.