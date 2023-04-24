It’s Molly Monday! Natchez pastry chef continues quest for Spring Baking Championship today at 7 p.m.

Published 10:03 am Monday, April 24, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Molly Manning Robertson, back right, and her fellow competitors on Spring Baking Championship. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — Natchez’s own Molly Manning Robertson competes again tonight on the Food Network’s hit series in its ninth season, Spring Baking Championship.

The field is down to five contestants from its original 12 and Robertson is the lone female left in the field.

Three episodes remain before this season’s champion is selected and the $25,000 grand prize is awarded.

Tonight’s theme will be Love Around the World. Contestants will be challenged to make desserts for a blind dates in the preheat. In the elimination round, contestants will create cheesecakes using exotic flavors from around the world.

Tune in at 7 p.m. on the Food Network.

