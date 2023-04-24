Woman involved in Fayette arson investigation dies of apparent suicide Published 8:22 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

FAYETTE — A woman involved in an arson investigation in Fayette later died in Port Gibson, authorities confirmed.

Investigators of Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death, believe it was suicide.

Mary Wyatt was found dead shortly after being questioned earlier this week by Fayette police about a fire that destroyed the home of her husband, AJ Wyatt.

Email newsletter signup

The fire took place at approximately 6:40 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 260 Shannon St., authorities announced in a news release.

On Friday, they announced the arrest of 65-year-old Charles E. Oliver, who is currently being charged with arson. Wyatt gave police a full confession of her involvement in the arson at questioning, Vicksburg Daily News reported.

Investigations led by Fayette Police Department are ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Fayette Police Department Chief of Police Lashawn McMiller or investigator Dia Grover at 601-786-3333.