Angela Paulette Rice Fifield Published 11:04 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Nov. 11, 1944 – April 23, 2023

Angela “Angie” Paulette (Rice) Fifield, 78, of Alliance, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Pensacola, Florida to William Haywood and Rebecca Margaret (Zelner) Rice.

She grew up in Natchez, Mississippi where her family owned and operated a furniture store. She graduated from Natchez Adams High School in 1962.

Angie was united in marriage to Debra Fifield on June 13, 1964, in Natchez, MS. The day following their wedding, they moved to Albuquerque, NM. On Jan. 6, 1965, they welcomed their first child, Margaret Kristine Fifield followed by their second child Jefferey Allen Fifield on July 3, 1966.

They moved to Alliance on Jan. 1, 1978. In 1979 she began what would be a 21-year career at Safeway. Angie never met a stranger, just made new friends. She got to know many people during her career at Safeway. During those years, she was also involved in the D.O.V.E.S. program and they were foster parents for many years.

Angie loved NASCAR and her favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren watching reruns of “I Love Lucy” and the “Golden Girls,” taking them for ice cream, and playing at the park. She was an excellent cook, could peel a potato, leaving the skin in one piece, and always said “You can’t taste it, it’s just in there for flavor”.

Angie is survived by her spouse of 58 years; her daughter, Kris, of Wilber, NE; her son, Jeff, of Alliance; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cari Conner and her children, Gage and Ava, of Lincoln, NE, Michael (Christy) Waybright and their children, Breckton, Mia, Ella, Finn, and Asher, of Lincoln, NE, Erin (Jesse) Bunnell and their children, Zoe and Carsen, of Alliance, Jeremy Fifield (Maura Loberg) of Lincoln, NE, and Cassie (Kyle) Raney, and their daughter, Shaylee, of Valley Center, KS. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Martha) Rice of Natchez, MS; her niece, Jennifer (Joey) Ashley, and their children, Anna Kaitlyn Ashley (Jacob Berry) and Garrison Ashley of Mendenhall, MS; her nephew, Michael (Aimee) Rice of Mitchell, NE and her big baby dog, Enky boy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Eric Allen Fifield, and grandson-in-law Sidney Conner, a great-grandson, Wyatt Raney, and Elzetta Green, who was like a daughter to her.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.