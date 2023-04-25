Image of partially submerged barge captured from air

Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

This aerial photograph of a partially submerged barge in the Mississippi River was submitted courtesy of Randy Tillman.

NATCHEZ — Randy Tillman of Natchez captured the above photograph of a partially submerged river barge from his helicopter following a late Sunday barge collision with the Mississippi River bridges at Natchez and Vidalia. See the full photo below.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed one or more barges collided with the bridges at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday, leaving one of the barges partially submerged in the river south of Natchez.

