Image of partially submerged barge captured from air Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — Randy Tillman of Natchez captured the above photograph of a partially submerged river barge from his helicopter following a late Sunday barge collision with the Mississippi River bridges at Natchez and Vidalia. See the full photo below.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed one or more barges collided with the bridges at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday, leaving one of the barges partially submerged in the river south of Natchez.