Irvin Meade Hufford Published 11:03 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

July 16, 1940 – April 15, 2023

Irvin Meade Hufford, 82, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home in Weems, VA, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Meade was born on July 16, 1940, in Washington, DC. He

graduated from Francis Hammond High School in 1958 and attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1962. After graduation, he joined Callon Petroleum Company in Natchez, MS as a Petroleum Landman. He advanced through the company to be Senior Vice President of Land, Legal, and Exploration until 1988. After leaving Callon, he worked with Dantex Oil and Gas in Dallas, and TI Energy Services in Houston, TX, and then in 2003 he became an Independent Landman and worked assembling oil and gas leases within the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Play in SW Mississippi and the Florida Parishes of Louisiana.

Email newsletter signup

Meade belonged to several oil and gas associations through the years including the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL), Mississippi Association of Professional Landmen (MAPL), Virginia Association of Professional Landmen (VAPL), Houston Association of Professional Landmen (HAPL), and the Dallas Association of Professional Landmen (DAPL).

Meade’s cousins were amongst his closest friends. He kept everyone entertained with his “Meade-issms”. He will be greatly missed by those who affectionately called him “Chief” or “Big Boy”. From

business associates to drinking buddies to family and friends, he will leave a considerable void in many people’s lives. He will be remembered for his love and affection for his children, grandchildren, and his wife, Dianne, who passed away in 2001, for his compassion for others, his superb sense of humor, and his generous nature.

Meade is survived by his three much-loved sons and their families: Ross Hufford of Weems, VA, Trice Hufford and his wife, Lauren, and their children, Ellie Kathryn and Conner Reid Massey of Houston, TX

and Lance Hufford of Key West, FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Weems, VA, and Natchez, MS. Interment of Ashes will be at the Natchez Cemetery next to his wife Dianne.

If desired, friends can make memorial donations to Parkinson’s Foundation or Claybrook Baptist Church.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.