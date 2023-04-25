John Wesley Dickerson Published 10:54 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

May 19, 1937 – April 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – John Wesley Dickerson, 85, of Starkville, Mississippi passed away peacefully at his home on April 24, 2023, after a brief illness. John was in the company of Ruby, his wife of nearly 65 years; his niece, Amaris Robinson, and the friendly, loving faces of his nurses and caregivers in the days leading to his passing.

John was born May 19, 1937, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. As a young man, he joined the United States Army and served honorably overseas in Europe. After returning home to the United States, he met his sweetheart Ruby on a blind date in Jackson, Mississippi. They fell in love and were married on Oct. 19, 1958, at her home church in Jefferson County, MS. Ruby and John were inseparable for the rest of their lives. While they were never able to have children of their own, they were blessed with several nieces and nephews, whom they loved dearly.

Email newsletter signup

John worked for the United States Post Office all his life, but the true center of his life was his sweetheart, Ruby. Wherever she was, John was close by, always with a smile! They did everything together, including earning their pilots’ licenses in the 1960s and becoming owners of their own Cessna 172. They flew their little plane all over the United States, including crossing the Rocky Mountains, flying to Alaska, and even crossing the Bermuda Triangle together! John supported Ruby as she went on to make a career as a certified flight instructor. He was always very proud of his sweetheart, and quick to tell everyone that she was the “pilot in command!”

After living in Birmingham, AL, for many years, John and Ruby moved to Natchez in 1992 to be close to her family. They were longtime members of Washington United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir together and supporting many volunteer organizations in the area. They enjoyed traveling, and made many trips to Europe, South America, and even Australia, always documenting their trips with lots of photos to share with family and friends. When at home, John enjoyed visiting with neighbors and family, playing computer games, and cutting grass on his tractor.

In the last year of his life, John and Ruby moved to Starkville to be close to their niece, Amaris, her husband, Jonathan, and grandnephew, Eli, whom they love as their own grandson.

John is survived by his precious wife, Ruby; sister and brother-in-law, Margie and James Whittington; and sister-in-law, Betty Jean Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. John was a quiet man with a few dear friends, and special remembrance goes out to Patricia and Burnsie Marks, Ginga McLaughlin, Curtis and Mary Grace Gibson, and their friends at Washington United Methodist Church for their love and support during John’s final years. Special love and thanks also go out to the staff and caregivers of Help at Home of Natchez, as well as Baptist Hospice of Columbus. In addition, great appreciation goes out to caregivers Janie, Liz, and Lakeisha of Handy Helpers 24/7 who were so kind during John’s final days. Finally, John’s family extends great love and appreciation to the staff at Beehive Assisted Living of Starkville for the love and care, friendship, and kindness extended to John in the final year of his life.

Family and friends are invited to John’s visitation, which will be from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.