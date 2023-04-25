Margaret Julie Maier Farmer Published 10:47 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Jan. 7, 1934 – April 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Margaret Farmer, 89, of Natchez who died Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Father David O’Connor officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, April 28, 2023, Friday at Laird Funeral Home.

Margaret was born on Jan. 7, 1934, in Natchez, MS to William and Julie Maier. She graduated from Cathedral School Class of 1953. She married Herbert Farmer and they had six children. She loved working with flowers and worked at Fred’s Florist for many years. She also liked spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her dogs, Seeley, Bishop, and Ziva; they brought her much joy. She loved watching her birds in the morning with a hot cup of coffee, playing word search, and watching the game show network.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Julie Farmer Hinson; son-in-law, Bobby Charles Hinson; granddaughter, Amber Hinson; grandson, Adams Bradley; brothers, John “Buddy” Maier, Willie Maier, Pat Maier; sister, Anna Mae Freeman; brothers-in-law, Henry Farmer, Ray Farmer, Roy Farmer, Allen Farmer, and Hugh Freeman; sisters-in-law, Bunch Maier, Mimi Maier, Estelle Maier, Frances Davis, Barbara Farmer; mother-in-law, Loventrice Farmer; and father-in-law, Herman Farmer.

Survivors include her sons, Herbert “Bubba” Farmer (Debbie) of Natchez, and William Edward “Butch” Farmer of Slidell, LA; daughters, Fran Farmer of Natchez, Mia Taylor of Natchez, Marie Clark of Rock Hill, SC, Kathy Smith (Terry) of St. Joe, LA; sisters-in-law, Carole Foster (Glen) of Natchez, MS, Lance Holmes of Deland, FL, Jewel Farmer of Roxie, MS; and special friends Charles Garrity, Barbara Wilkinson, Sonya Wood, and Ruth Smith.

Pallbearers will be Cade Farmer, Bert Pahnka, Krystal Arnold, Joe Pahnka, Terry Smith, Charles Garrity and Ricky Maier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Davis, Tommy Davis, William Davis, Glen Foster, Lee Maier, Toby Maier, Paul Maier, and Jim Maier and Cathedral School Class of 1953.

The family extends special thanks to Compassus Hospice Care, Magen, Andre, Janet, Leigh Carly, Gena and Darcy, Dr. Borum, Lisa Cazalot, NP, Amy Depta, NP, Melissa Wisner, NP, Dr. Lemay, Dr. McCallum, Dr. Akinwale, Dr. Malla, Dr. Addae, Dr. England, Merit Health Natchez ED Nurses, 5th Floor Nurses, Rehab Dept., Respiratory, Lab and X-ray.

There will be a gathering of family and friends after the graveside service at Father O’Connor Family Life Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.