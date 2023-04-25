Mississippi River closed to barge traffic after Sunday night bridge strike at Natchez, Vidalia Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — One or more barges struck the Mississippi River bridges in Natchez on Sunday at about 10:45 p.m., said a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard in Vicksburg.

Lt. Bryan Scott said the accident is still under investigation. Scott said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and the Mississippi Department of Transportation were notified.

Scott would not release any information about the name of the barges or who owned them.

Email newsletter signup

The river is closed to barge traffic, he said, and one barge is still partially submerged in the river south of Natchez.

Ken Morris, MDOT engineer, said after talking with certified bridge inspectors, the damage to the bridge was minor and “nothing to worry about.”

“It was hit Sunday and they went over Monday and checked it,” he said. There was just minor damage where it had scuffed up one of the piers.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.