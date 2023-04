Nathaniel Reed, Sr. Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Nathaniel Reed, Sr., 85, of Madison, MS formerly of Fayette, MS who died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his residence will be at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev Dr. E. E. Colenburg Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.