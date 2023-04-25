Pets of the week: Meet the love of your life Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

1 of 4

NATCHEZ — Zeus, top, is a 1-year-old neutered male Lab mix. He is heartworm negative. Zeus is a happy, playful, affectionate boy who gets along well with other dogs and is eager to please. Zeus has hearing loss, but is nearly perfect in every other way. He is available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue. Call or text 601-303-0672 to make an appointment to meet Zeus.

Meet Leah! This adorable little girl was abandoned downtown. Leah needs a sweet soul to rescue her. They must be patient, and give Leah time to trust them. If you would love to have this sweetheart as a new BFF, come by the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society Shelter and get to know her.

Next is Snap Pea. He was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. Snap Pea is about 4 to 6 weeks old. He is very sweet, playful, and a big talker. Snap Pea is patiently waiting for a new furever family to love.

Come meet Snap Pea and Leah today at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Say hello to one of the friendliest dogs at the Concordia PAWS shelter. Bottom photo is Trudy. She had to go to the vet recently for an ear issue. While there, she visited with the other dogs in the waiting room and attempted to sit on the lap of the person behind the desk! She is a 3-year-old Lab mix and is 75 pounds of affection. Trudy loves people and is very dog friendly. She is spayed, vetted and is waiting for a loving home. Come see Trudy at the Concordia PAWS shelter, which has play lots for a “meet and greet.” A fenced yard is required to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.