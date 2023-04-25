Stacey Shannon Mobley Published 10:40 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Sept. 9, 1969 – April 20, 2023

ST. JOSEPH, LA – A Celebration of life reception for Stacey Shannon Mobley, 53, of Saint Joseph, LA will be held at The Walking Pig Restaurant in St. Joseph on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Stacey Shannon Mobley was born on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1969, in Vicksburg, MS, and passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday, LA. He was a graduate of Tensas Academy and Full Sail Center for Recording Arts. His career path included the theater business, video and film production, and the restaurant industry, where he used his entrepreneurial spirit to build a family business. He was a fan of LSU and the New Orleans Saints. An avid movie buff who loved filmmaking and wrote several screenplays in his lifetime, with dreams of having one made into a feature film. Passion for good food – cooking AND eating it. He took joy in helping people and had a huge heart for animals. A loyal friend, devoted husband, loving son, and brother, those who knew him will miss his earnest demeanor, protective nature, and sense of humor. He was a resident of Saint Joseph and the Owner and Operator of The Walking Pig Restaurant.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jessie Griffin Mobley and Odus Mobley, William and Katherine Presley.

Stacey is survived by his wife and best friend of 31 years, Jessica Berry Mobley; his parents, Carolyn and Guy Mobley; brother, Todd Mobley and wife, Cari; nieces, Taylor Mobley, Tamara Mobley, and many friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tensas Academy, Concordia PAWS animal rescue shelter, or The American Cancer Society.

