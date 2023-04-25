Visit Natchez’s Devin Heath earns Destination Management Executive designation Published 11:40 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – Devin Heath, executive director of Visit Natchez, has earned the Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) designation, the only certification program specifically designed for the destination management industry.

The focus of the program is on vision, leadership, productivity and the implementation of business strategies. This year’s CDME class will be recognized during Destinations International’s Annual Convention to be held in Dallas on July 18-20.

Heath is now one of only three CDME’s in the State of Mississippi.

“Congratulations to those who have earned their CDME credential, the tourism industry’s highest individual achievement,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “These leaders are now equipped with the knowledge needed to adapt to and manage the increasing change and competition facing our industry.”

The CDME designation is the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement. The program is designed to prepare destination organization professionals to become more effective organizational and community leaders and to identify and respond to the constant change and increasing competition in the industry.

“As the industry’s highest professional achievement, the Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) program pushes destination leaders to think differently in this constantly changing environment,” said Craig Davis, CDME, president and CEO of VisitDallas and chair of the CDME Board of Directors. “It is more important than ever for senior executives to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to serve their communities in the greatest capacity.”

Devin Heath has served as executive director of Visit Natchez for more than two years and has 30 years of tourism and hospitality experience, including various leadership roles throughout the south.

“We are so proud of the effort Devin put forth to achieve his CDME credentials,” said Helen Moss Smith, president and chairperson of Visit Natchez. “With his leadership and the amazing experiences Natchez has to offer visitors, our future is very bright.”