Vivian Delores Doss Published 10:42 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Dec. 12, 1965 – April 17, 2023

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Vivian Delores Doss, of Fayette, MS who died Monday, April 17, 2023, in Baton Rouge, LA, will be at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Monday, 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Jones officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Face masks or face coverings are required.

Vivian Delores Doss was born on Dec. 12, 1965, to the late Ed and Gladys Annette Stewart Doss, in Harriston, MS.

She was a graduate of North Natchez Highschool Class of 1984 and she attended Copiah Lincoln Junior College in Natchez. She was a substitute teacher for Natchez-Adams School District. She worked as a security guard at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station.

Vivian accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age at Locust Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. L. D. Woodley.

She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Tiana Doss; a son, Shaquille Doss both of Natchez, MS; five brothers, Brenton and Trenton Doss of Natchez, MS, Waymon Doss of Newport News, VA, Rafeal Doss of Chicago, IL, and Ed Doss, Jr. of Fayette, MS; one sister, Zandra (Chris) Lowe of Fayette, MS; four grandchildren, Cherish Doss, Carter Doss, Christopher Doss, and Sariyah Doss all of Natchez, MS; one special nephew, Waymon Doss, Jr. of Newport News, VA; special cousins, Rita Scott and Willie Stewart; a special friend, Torrie Givens and a host of other relatives and friends.