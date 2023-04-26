Benjamin Glenn Kidder Published 6:41 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Feb. 26, 1947 – April 26, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Benjamin Glenn Kidder, 76, of Natchez who died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Natchez will be 12 p.m. Monday, May 01, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Aaron Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, May 01, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica.

Mr. Kidder was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Lafayette, LA the son of Raymond Kidder and Leah Hollier Kidder.

The youngest of eleven children, Glenn was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, and grew up on a farm that his parents sharecropped. A true Cajun, Glenn’s first language was Acadian French which he spoke all of his life. Glenn was a stellar athlete and attended McNeese University on a football scholarship, where he was a two time All American. After his senior season, he signed a contract to play professional football with the Baltimore Colts.

Glenn and Chris met at McNeese and married soon thereafter. He and Chris were married for 53 wonderful years and had six boys together. He was truly a devoted father and husband; his family always came first. Glenn enjoyed spending all of this free time with his family cooking, hunting, fishing, or coaching his boys in various sports. He made sure that his boys knew right from wrong, and the value of hard work.

In 1986, Glenn and Chris relocated their family to Natchez for work, but Natchez would become so much more to them. They considered Natchez to be their hometown because of the lifelong friendships they made here. Glenn always said that Natchez was full of good people. He was a lifelong Catholic, supported both St. Mary’s Cathedral and Assumption Catholic churches, and was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Glenn was a master cook specializing in Cajun cuisine. From crawfish boils and cookouts for friends to fundraising events for Cathedral School, Glenn was generous with his time and culinary gift. He was extremely supportive of Cathedral School and was heavily involved in many aspects there. After retirement, they returned home to Natchez to spend his final years close to family and friends.

Glenn was greatly loved and will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Kidder is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Kidder, Sr. (father); his mother, Leah Hollier Kidder; his son, Luke Kidder; his brothers, Wilbert (Bob) Kidder, Raymond Kidder, Jr., Raymond Kidder, Jr., Bruno Kidder, Harris Kidder, Lee Allen Kidder; and sisters, Delta Kidder Gillard, Mildred Kidder Miller,

Jane Kidder Broussard and Rose Kidder Duhon.

Survivors include his wife, Chris Kidder; his sons, Dr. Glenn Kidder and wife, Candice, and their children, Harrison, Benjamin, and Charlotte; Matt Kidder and wife, Joanna, and their children, Camille, Tatum Brumfield, and Cooper Brumfield; Dr. Jake Kidder and wife, Rebecca, and their children, Lilly, Charlie, Anna, Hugh, Sebastian, and Edmund; Aaron Kidder and wife, Whitney, and their daughter, Addison; Abe Kidder and wife, Laura, and their children, William, and Caroline; his sister, Betty Kidder Quebedeaux; and his sisters-in-law, Lou D. Kidder and Enna A. Kidder.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Glenn Kidder, Matt Kidder, Dr. Jake Kidder, Aaron Kidder, Abe Kidder and Billy Loftin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.