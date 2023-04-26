Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 14-20:

Mysheltha Truitt charged with possession of ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Fairy Danielle Johnston charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Fairy Danielle Johnston charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 14-20:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 19:

Ethan Alexander Harvey, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Kendall Demons Jarvis, 35, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 45 days with 41 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Troy Peyton Latham, 26, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 180 days with 176 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Troy Peyton Latham, 26, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 90 days with 84 days suspended. Six days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Curtis Dewayne Sanders, 49, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 180 days with 90 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.

Robert Lewis Fitzgerald, 61, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files. Court cost set at $125.00.

Samuel Lee Middleton, 67, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Nicholas Atori Webb, 41, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files. Court cost set at $125.00.

Mahalia Octavia Bruce, 26, pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Sentenced to 90 days with 85 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75. Restitution set at $576.24.

Julia Savoy Forman, 67, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case dismissed.

Julia Savoy Forman, 67, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, April 11:

Eddie Wayne Jones, 56, charged with vulnerable adult: unlawful exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jamal Lee Watson, 25, charged with shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jamal Lee Watson, 25, charged with four counts of murder: attempt to commit. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Willie Davis, 30, charged with embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Seventeen-year-old charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Deanna Shone Harrison, 40, charged with counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Taylor Howell, 25, charged with counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Fifteen-year-old charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Devona Ursula Thomas, 30, charged with counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Seventh Judicial District of Concordia Parish Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 19:

Whitney McClure, 34, Jonesville, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $1,000.