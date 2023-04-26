Courthouse Records: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Adams County

April 14-20

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of Glenn Smith Brown.

Estate of Margaret Lawson.

DHS — Barry Thompson.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

James Edward Evans, 40, Natchez to Mechelle Weatherly Reid (Weatherly), 42, Natchez.

Christopher Kalu, 44, Jackson to Okeke Blessing Ukom, 33, Jackson.

Marquis Dyterius Green, 20, Vidalia, La. to Briseyda Jeamileth Rivera Gomez, 19, Vidalia, La.

Terry Lamont Williams, 42, Natchez to Danielle Yamicheayla Buie, 36, Natchez.

Paul Perry, 54, Natchez to Belinda Ann Bailey, 47, Natchez.

Phillip Clay Ballard, 29, Natchez to Thanatcha Sriwichai, 25, Spanish Fort, Ala.

Deed transactions:

April 13-19

Margaret Wolfe to Joseph Bigelow and Nora Bigelow, lots 17 and 18 Natchez Holiday Park Subdivision.

Clifford Randolph Tillman Jr. and Katherine Greer Tillman to Robert Lloyd Sebastian and Denise Bunch Sebastian, land being on the westerly side of North Pearl Street.

Kathleen A. Redmann Willis and Charles Matthew Willis to Reynolds B. Redd Jr. and Gilberto Montero, land beginning at a point on the westerly side of Arlington Avenue.

Tychica Hadley to Jesse Andrew Townsend, lot 14 The Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Ann Louise Eidt to Donald Butler and Gladys Butler, lot 43 Etania Subdivision.

Anthony Antonio Heidelberg and Terrance C. Heidelberg to Lisa C. Lewis, lot 7 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Rendy Carol Clark et al. to Tyshica Rodgers and Larry Brown, lot 247 Montebello Subdivision.

Danton Cole Jackson to Danton Cole Jackson and Tory D. Rollins, lots 14 and 15 of the division of a part of Hedges Plantation.

Steven D. Nations to Danton Cole Jackson, lots 14 and 15 of the division of a part of Hedges Plantation.

Rebecca V. Blalock to Rosie N. Woods, 0.38 Acre Lot, Portion of lot 1 Oakland Park Subdivision.

Antoinette Rana Washington to Natchez-Adams County Habitat For Humanity, land beginning at an iron pin on the northerly right-of-way of Old Washington Road.

Mortgages:

April 13-19

Robert Lloyd Sebastian and Denise Bunch Sebastian to Fidelity Bank, land being on the westerly side of North Pearl Street.

Jesse Andrew Townsend to Primelending, lot 14 The Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Gladys Butler and Donald Butler to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 43 Etania Subdivision.

Lisa C. Lewis to GMFS, LLC, lot 7 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Odell Carter Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a Portion of lots 44 and 45 Hammett’s Circle Subdivision, Second Addition.

Christopher Allen Gann and Savannah Leigh Gann to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lots 36 and 37 Anchorage Subdivision, Third Development.

Lee A. White and Eboni W. White to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 47 South Broadmoor Subdivision.

Tyshica Rodgers and Larry Brown to Fidelity Bank, lot 247 Montebello Subdivision.

Rolling River Grill, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land commencing at a point on the south side of Main Street.

Rosie N. Woods to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, 0.38 Acre Lot, Portion of lot 1 Oakland Park Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, April 20

Civil cases:

Donald Wilson v. Angela Patterson.

Cedarhurst Home v. Crystal Holmes.

Cedarhurst Home v. Natasha Letcher.

Tekala Jackson v. Bianca Good.

United Credit Corporation v. Carmenletha Mazique.

Yvonne Morgan v. Mary Hargrave.

Charles Walters v. Joni Ann Staton.

Concordia Parish

April 14-20

Civil suits:

Brandon Russell v. Perry Brothers Ford Inc.

First Portfolio Ventures II LL v. Marvin Tennessee.

Brandi M. McCurdy v. Robert Davon Cauley.

State of Louisiana v. Robert Davon Cauley.

State of Louisiana v. Marcus Washington.

Lakia Tazshea Weatherspoon v. Marcus Washington.

Madolynne Holskey v. Journey Blue Evans.

State of Louisiana v. Journey Blue Evans.

Bridget Lasha Sowell v. Antony Greer.

State of Louisiana v. Antony Greer.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kerry Pamplin.

First Portfolio Ventures II LLC v. Keniesha Williams.

NECO LLC v. Pipeyard Properties LLC.

Hospital Service District No. 1 v. Willie Edward Humphries.

Riverland Medical Center v. Willie Edward Humphries.

Kari Woods v. Kate Woods.

Matthew Woods v. Kate Woods.

Mary Mize v. Robert Johnson.

Edwards M. Kaiser v. Succession of.

Hazel Morace Little v. Succession of.

Michael Kevin Whatley v. Succession of.

Trailbridge Rental Service Inc. v. Laryssa Hilliard.

American Credit Acceptance LLC v. Brandon Russell.

Attila the Hun LLC v. Brandon Russell.

Ford Motor Company v. Brandon Russell.

Perry Brothers Ford Inc. v. Brandon Russell.

Otis Smith v. Brandon Russell.

Marvin Tennessee V. First Portfolio Ventures II LL.

Robert Davon Cauley v. State of Louisiana.

Marcus Washington v. State of Louisiana.

Journey Blue Evans v. State of Louisiana.

Antony Greer v. State of Louisiana.

Kerry Pamplin v. LVNV Funding LLC.

Keniesha Williams v. First Portfolio Ventures II LLC

Pipeyard Properties LLC v. NECO LLC.

Willie Edward Humphries v. Hospital Service District No. 1.

Kate Woods v. Kari Woods.

Bristol West Insurance Co. v. Mary Mize.

Coast National Insurance Company v. Mary Mize.

Robert Johnson v. Mary Mize.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance v. Mary Mize.

Succession of v. Edward M. Kaizer.

Succession of v. Hazel Morace Little.

Divorces:

Wendy Drews v. James Drews.

Marriage license applications:

Hunter Dee Wise Randall, 26, Monterey to Kendall Olivia Head, 28, of Calhoun.

Timothy Allan Prine, 27, of Ferriday to Sunshine Elizabeth Cheyenne Robertson, 21, of Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

None available.

Mortgages:

Wesley S. King, Shanda Brownell King to Concordia Bank and Trust Co., Belle Grove subdivision lots 33 and 34.

Emily Louise Miller Guida to David Gregory Guida, revocable trust.

Patsy Doss Yates to Delta Bank, Smith Addition lot 57.

Scotty Artilus and Crystal Leann McCommons to United Mississippi Bank.

Atre Investments LLC to Veritex Community Bank, Town of Ferriday Black Square lots 7 through 12.

Earl Delane Byrd to Rocket Mortgage LLC and Quicken Loans LLC, corrective mortgage.