Crime Reports: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Jakaleen Deniya Perry, 23, 22 T Waring Bennett Jr. Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Teiriney Leshae Richardson, 25, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $302.50.

Arrests — Saturday

Kassandra Karnithay Miller, 25, 168 Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Aniyah Daree Bynum, 25, 6 West Gloucester Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.

Arrests — Friday

Lisa Marie Queen, 32, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Fight in progress on Main Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Homochitto Street.

Malicious mischief on Creek Bend Road.

Disturbance on Eastwood Road.

Harassment on Maple Street.

Hit and run on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

False alarm on Prentiss Street.

Suspicious activity on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on South Union Street.

Road hazard on Silver Street.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Drug related on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Harassment on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Auburn Avenue.

Intelligence report on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Breaking and entering on Fourth Street.

Loud noise/music on Margaret Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Theft on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Hampton Court.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available due to Monday being a state holiday.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Property damage on U.S. 61 South.

Fraud/false pretense on McHand Lane.

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Harassment on Lotus Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Searent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on Frederick Road.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Emerald Mound Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Bryan Road.

Breaking and entering on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Winding Creek Road.

Welfare concern/check on Mimosa Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Hammett Street.

Trespassing on Warbler Court.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Intelligence report on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Justin Warner, 40, 262 Concordia Park Drive, parole violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Latasha Monique butler, 41, 200 Kyle Road, No. 22, Ferriday, improper supervision of a minor. Bond set at $500.

Tameka Carter, 39, 905 Alabama Ave., Ferriday, theft and burglary. No bond set.

Harris Darnell, 42, 165 Harris Road, Ferriday, aggravated assault and disturbing the peace. Bond set at $3,200.

Arrests — Thursday

John Hampton Jr., 70, 510 Love St., first degree rape of a victim under 13. No bond set.

Diante Washington, 27, 208 Harris Road, Ferriday, drug paraphernalia probation hold. No bond set.

Sandra Book, 58, 8765 Louisiana 129, bench warrant for failure to appear for theft, probation hold. No bond set.

Andrews Swanson, 31, 133 Stevens Road, Vidalia, unlawful presence of a sex offender and registration of a sex offender. No bond set.

Sandra Davidson, 56, 242 Leland Loop Road, Sicily Island, possession of a schedule II drug first offense. Bon set at $10,000.

Reports — Sunday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Fight on Grape Street.

Automobile accident on Sunshine Road.

Automobile accident on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Fight on First Street.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 131.

Unwanted person on Mack Moore Road.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Shots fired on Peach Street.

Shots fired on Bayou Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road.

Shots fired on Kentucky Avenue.

Loud music on Cottonwood Drive.

Residence burglary on Ralphs Road.

Unauthorized use on Doty Road.

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on North Grove Circle.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 15.

Attempted break in on Cottonwood Drive.

Shots fired on Tennessee Avenue.

Fight on Ron Road.

Reports — Friday

Suspicious person on Doty Gardens Circle.

Attempted break in on Lee Street.

Fight on Harris Road.

Theft on N. Grove Drive.

Aggravated assault on Carter Street.

Theft on Earl Davis Road.

Unwanted person on Moose Lodge Road.

Nuisance animals on East Road.

Disturbance on Doty Gardens Circle.

Theft on Ralphs Road.

Shots fired on Doty Road.

Reports — Thursday

Unwanted person on Harbor Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 568.

Civil matter on Vidalia Drive.

Juvenile problem on Cowan Street.

Drug law violation on Harris Road.

Disturbance on Doty Garden Circle.

Warrant on Vidalia Drive.