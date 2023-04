Dennis Davis Published 6:25 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

FERRIDAY – Memorial services for Dennis Davis, 37, of Sulphur, LA formerly of Waterproof, LA will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Mr. Davis, grandson of Betty Davis of Monroe also formerly of Waterproof, died April 25, 2023, in Longville, LA.