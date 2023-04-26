In Remembrance: Images — and a 1987 campaign video — from Ferrell’s community involvement as top law officer, ambassador

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Dot Clark, who was honored with a Mint Julep award for her service as director of The Carriage House Restaurant, talks with Tommy Ferrell, who accepted a Gone But Not Forgotten award in appreciation for his late wife Carole’s contributions to the tourism industry. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)

Below are a few images in The Natchez Democrat archive of former Sheriff Tommy Ferrell and a 1987 video of one of Ferrell’s campaign ads while running for re-election.

 

Email newsletter signup

More News

In Remembrance: Photos from our archives of Butch Brown’s various roles in Natchez and beyond

‘These shoes we will never fill’: Natchez leaders reflect on death of former mayor Butch Brown

Former Mayor Butch Brown has died

Ferrell, longtime second-generation Adams County sheriff, dies

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Are you following the Biglane family's adventure on the TV show Family Feud?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections