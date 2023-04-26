In Remembrance: Images — and a 1987 campaign video — from Ferrell’s community involvement as top law officer, ambassador

Dot Clark, who was honored with a Mint Julep award for her service as director of The Carriage House Restaurant, talks with Tommy Ferrell, who accepted a Gone But Not Forgotten award in appreciation for his late wife Carole’s contributions to the tourism industry. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Below are a few images in The Natchez Democrat archive of former Sheriff Tommy Ferrell and a 1987 video of one of Ferrell’s campaign ads while running for re-election.
Former Adams County Sherrif Tommy Ferrell is the chairman of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Ferrell says he enjoys being an ambassdor because he like being a public servant. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat )
Chief deputy Tommy Ferrell, Deputy Philip Marler, Max Marler, Billy Smith, Sheriff Billy Ferrell; Julius Knotts, Jake Jacobson, Bill Bowman, Lester Browning and Ernest West (undated)
Cheryl LeBlanc, from left, Rita Holland, Clark Feiser, Barbara Lomasney, and Tommy and Carole Anne Ferrell are some of a number of ambassadors for the Natchez Chamber of Commerce. One of their duties as ambassadors includes greeting guests arriving to Natchez off of the American Queen riverboat. (Photo by Lauren Wood \ The Natchez Democrat)
Mississippi State Treasurer Lynn Fitch, right, speaks with retired Adams County Sheriff Tommy Ferrell during a meet-and-greet event at Carriage House Restaurant early Wednesday evening. (JAY SOWERS / THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT)
SUBMITTED PHOTO — Pictured, from left to right, retired Adams County Sheriff Tommy Ferrell, special envoy to the Preisdent of Haiti Anthony Arango, minister of the interior of Haiti Valdimor Laborde and CEO of Max IT Dennis Kelley.