Inclement weather forces MAIS Class 5A State Tennis Tournament to be rescheduled Published 9:52 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

RIDGELAND — Seven members of Cathedral High School’s tennis team were scheduled to play at the MAIS Class 5A State Tournament at Ridgeland Tennis Center beginning last Thursday morning.

However, and unfortunately, Mother Nature had other ideas in mind. According to a statement on the Midsouth Association of Independent School’s (MAIS) website, a nearly 100 percent chance of rain, including a low-end risk for severe thunderstorms, was scheduled to hit the region throughout Thursday.

Because of that, both the Class 5A and Class 6A State Tournaments have been rescheduled for Monday, May 1. Both of those tournaments will still take place at Ridgeland Tennis Center with matches starting at 9 a.m.

At least the good news is that those members of Cathedral’s tennis team that will be competing in the Class 5A State Tournament — Alex Monagan in No. 1 boys’ singles, Grayson Guedon and Huddy Lees in mixed doubles, Natalie Smith and Lacy Welch in No. 1 girls’ doubles, and Graci Gamberi and Bella Milligan in No. 2 girls’ doubles — will have a few extra days of practice.