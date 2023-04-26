Johntrell Washington Published 6:31 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

It is with sadness we announce the transitioning of Johntrell “JD” Washington. He died unexpectedly on April 21, 2023, in Augusta, GA.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie Washington; parents, Johnny Jr. and Deronda Washington; daughter, Zuri Devine Washington; stepchildren, Cameron Lohnes, Kyleigh Kraft, Autumn Mitchell, and Jaydon Beverly; maternal grandparents, Moses Sr. and Arula Dyer; paternal grandparents, Johnny Sr. and Carolyn Washington; his brothers, Timothy Dyer, Johnathan Washington, and Johnny Washington III. JD leaves to cherish his memory a host of aunts, great aunts, uncles, great uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The memorial service will take place Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Zion Mount Baptist Church on 554 Tenner Road, Natchez, MS at 12 p.m. There will be a celebration of life immediately following at the Adams County Saferoom located at 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 39120.