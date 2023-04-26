Joseph Lee Perry Published 6:52 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

March 24, 1959 – April 17, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Joseph Lee Perry, 64, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Ypsilanti, MI will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. Mary Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Joseph was born March 24, 1959, in Natchez, the son of Lucy Perry and Willie Perry, Jr. He was a graduate of South Natchez High School and was employed with Café Zola’. Mr. Perry was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Ypsilanti pastored by Rev. Roderick Green where he served as an usher. Joseph loved fishing, cooking, and enjoying family time.

He is preceded in death by his father; grandfather, Willie Perry, Sr.; brother, Willie Lee Perry; sister, Patricia Perry; wife, Debra Bates Perry, and nephew, Patrick Fleming.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Lucy Perry; sons, Joseph Bates and Brian Perry; sisters, Barbara Perry and Linda Fleming; grandson, Cayden Perry; nieces, Nichole Lowe and Tangie Broadway, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com