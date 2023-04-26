Keydra Gaynell McGee Published 6:51 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

May 29, 1977 – April 18, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Keydra Gaynell McGee, 45, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Keydra was born on May 29, 1977, in Natchez, the daughter of Harriet Williams Flowers and Elliot McGee. After graduating from high school, she attended Alcorn State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Keydra was employed with God Sent Nursing Agency and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Sibley. She enjoyed reading, exercising, and family activities.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Elliot McGee, Sr., Leona McGee, and her maternal grandparents, Bennie Williams, Sr., and Addie Rounds.

Keydra leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Cameron Butler; two daughters, Kyla Butler, and Carmen Butler; her parents, Harriet Williams Flowers (Charles) and Elliot McGee (Marjorie); one brother, Eric McGee; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com