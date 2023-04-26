Leroy Dukes Sr. Published 6:49 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Aug. 27, 1956 – April 18, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Leroy “Cokes” Dukes Sr, 66, of Baker, LA, (formerly of Natchez) who passed away on April 18, 2023, will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at New Hope “The Vision Center” Baptist Church in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. K. E. Stanton officiated under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 6 until 8 p.m. and again at New Hope Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until service time.

On Aug. 27, 1956, Kathleen Dukes Brown and Charlie Dukes, Sr. were blessed with a son, Leroy Dukes who was passionately known as “Coke” and “MAC” to family and friends.

Leroy attended North Natchez High School where he was an outstanding football player. He was a caring, fun-loving, no nonsense, straightforward, and dependable person. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa. His immense love, dedication, and loyalty to his family and friends were unmeasurable.

Leroy, Sr. accepted Christ many years ago and was baptized and united with New Hope Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA under the leadership of Dr. Leo D. Cyrus, Sr. He was a fervent football fan of Southern University Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. He had a great passion for playing dominoes and dancing. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was employed by Delaney Drilling Company, Ferriday, LA; Turner Industries, Baton Rouge, LA; and served as President of Destiny Home Health Care, Inc., Baker, LA.

Leroy, Sr. departed this life on April 18, 2023, at 7:22 a.m. at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Kathleen Dukes Brown (mother), and Sylvester Brown, Sr.

(stepfather) who nurtured and reared him, and Charlie Dukes, Sr. (father); son, Kantron Dukes, and brother, Sylvester Brown, Jr.

Leroy, Sr. leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Penny Ruth Johnson Dukes; his children,

daughter, Destinique Orielle Dukes and sons, LeRoy Dominque Dukes, Jr. and Le’J Davinique Dukes all of Baton Rouge, LA.; grandchildren, Kendrick Smith of Natchez, MS, Isis-Chinyuri Dukes, Egypt Mayson

Dukes, and Zaire S. L. Reynolds of Baton Rouge, LA; siblings, sisters, Rose Smith, Juanita Dukes, Kathleen Dukes, and Charlis Dukes of Natchez, MS; brothers, Charlie Dukes, Jr. and Manual Dukes of New Orleans, LA, Walter Dukes (Diane) of Vidalia, LA, Elbert Dukes of Gulfport, MS, and Gerald Wells (Shelia) of Austin, TX; aunts, Ruthie B. Tucker (Archie) of Natchez, MS, Clora W. McCelleis (Rudolph) of Jackson, MS and Jessie Mae Robinson of New Orleans, LA; uncle, Roosevelt Brown (Betty) of Natchez, MS; mother-in-law, Lusrea Watson of Natchez, MS; sister-in-law, Lillian Johnson-Lewis of Baton Rouge, LA., and brother-in-law, Kenny Watson (Kathy) of Natchez, MS; special cousin and lifelong friends, Nugene Bruce, Jr., and Herbert Wallace; close friends, Joseph Stevenson and Don Woodfork; family friend, Leslie Chatman Woods of New Orleans, LA, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and pet, Yogi Kofi Dukes.