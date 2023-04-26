Mary Elizabeth Thompson Wyatt

Published 11:55 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

FAYETTE – Services for Mother Mary Elizabeth Thompson Wyatt, 47, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev Dr. E. E. Colenburg, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.

