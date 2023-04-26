Peggy Ann Dillon Published 6:50 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

March 12, 1956 – April 19, 2023

MEADVILLE – Funeral services for Peggy Ann Dillon, 67, of McCall Creek, who passed away on April 19, 2023, will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at New Bethel Baptist Church at 12 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at St. Paul Church Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation service will be held on Saturday, April 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Peggy was born on March 12, 1956, to Scott and Lillie Rae Thompson.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John Jackson and Joe Jackson.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two sons, Ronnie D. (Emelda) Thompson and Fernando A. (Robbin) Dillon both of Brookhaven, MS; six sisters, Marion Thompson, Ruth Jackson, and Mary Thompson of Bude, MS, Freida Thompson of Cartersville, GA, and Traci Thompson and Terri Thompson of East Chicago, IN; four brothers, Ricky Cole of Peoria, IL, James Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS, Fredrick (Rhonda) Thompson of Bude, MS, and Christopher (Monica) Thompson of Quitman, MS.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.