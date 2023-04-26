Vidalia police aid in capture of 2 wanted for kidnaping one-year-old in Lincoln County

Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Police Department aided in the capture of two individuals wanted by Lincoln County authorities for kidnapping a one-year-old child on Tuesday night.

Police received a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a silver Subaru with a Michigan license plate at approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, which was said to have a Black male accompanied by a one-year-old child, authorities said.

Moments after receiving the alert, police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle where the man, identified as 23-year-old Hashem Ben-Yisrayl, and the baby were found.

The child is safe and reunited with his family, authorities said.

Hashem Ben-Yisrayl, 23, of Hazelhurst, and Makayla Hanselman, 18, of Fort Polk, were both taken into custody and face felony kidnapping charges in Lincoln County.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill thanked Lt. Ronnie Coleman, Sgt. Spencer McAllister, officer Carson Cupit and Inv. Sgt. Del’Marcus Johnson for their prompt and decisive actions in identifying and stopping the vehicle as it was traveling through Vidalia and getting the child to safety.

