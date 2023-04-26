Viola Davis Green Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Nov. 25, 1927 – Apr. 25, 2023

Funeral services for Viola Davis Green, 95, of Ferriday, LA, who passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Apr. 25, 2023, at Trinty Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Apr. 29, 2023, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, in Ferriday with Pastor Don Lucas officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Viola Davis Green, born on Nov. 25, 1927, in Ferriday, LA, was the daughter of Lawyer, Sr. and Laura Edwards Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cyrus Green, Sr; two sons, Cyrus Green, Jr., Archie Lee Davis and one daughter, Mercy D. Green.

Viola Davis Green leaves to cherish her memories to her three sons, Floyd Green (Andrea), Calvin Green (Pamela), both of Powder Springs, GA, and Richard Green (Rhonda); three daughters, Dorothy Brown (Midget), Rose Green, all of Ferriday, LA and Janice Brown of Champaign, IL; her granddaughter she raised as her own, Sandra Davis Johnson of Champaign, IL; eleven grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.