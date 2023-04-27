ACCS finishes season with doubleheader sweep of St. Aloysius Published 10:33 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — After a wild offensive explosion in Game 1 of an MAIS District 3-5A varsity doubleheader between Adams County Christian School and St. Aloysius High School last Monday afternoon, Game 2 came down to the final half-inning.

St. Aloysius went into the bottom of the seventh inning leading ACCS 3-2, but the Rebels rallied for two runs to defeat the Flashes 4-3 to complete the doubleheader sweep on ACCS’s Senior Night.

“We walked it off in the bottom of the seventh,” Rebels head coach Jake Winston said.

Email newsletter signup

Jack Krevolin pitched all seven innings for ACCS in the nightcap. Connor Aplin went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the Rebels at the plate.

That win gave ACCS an overall record of 12-13 and a District 3-5A record of 5-10.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Connor Aplin and Tyson Young each homered as the ACCS Rebels held on for a wild 15-12 win over the St. Aloysius Flashes.

Connor Aplin was the winning pitcher and Young came in to pick up the save. Tristan Burns went 2-for-2 with a double and was walked twice while Jack Krevolin was 2-for-3 with a double. Caden Aplin added a double of his own.