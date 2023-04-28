Crime Reports: Friday, April 28, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Joseph Ayres Scott, 21, 308 John Glenn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of child abuse – felony child abuse with or without injury. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Earl Canselo, 133 North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $347.50.

Michael Sedric Hall, 29, 87 Lagrange Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Covington Road.

Intelligence report on Fatherland Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Burglary on Prince Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on North Union Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Earl Canselo, 31, North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released without bond.

Calvin Deandrew, 24, Sunset Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Paula Cathrine Floyd, 35, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Ashley White, 38, Reynolds Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and child endangerment – 1st offense. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Sean Terrence Crockett Jr., 24, Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Held without bond.

Elijah Blake Moore, 20, Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday, April 22

Aniyah Daree Bynum, 25, West Gloucester Road, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court for failure to appear, speeding: failure to decrease speed, no insurance, and motor vehicle; expired tag. Released on $821.75 bond.

Arrests — Friday, April 21

Ronald Tyson Jenkins, 21, Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

Destiny Polk, 51, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1 Lot 3, Natchez, on charge of threats on telephone. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Two accidents on North Palestine Road.

Dog problem on Traceside Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop in Washington.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Reports — Monday

Breaking and entering on Jack Kelly Road.

Burglary on Vaughn Drive.

Threats on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Intelligence report on Rand Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Roddrick Ford, 34, probation hold for unlawful use of social media. No bond set.

Justin Warner, 40, 262 Concordia Park Drive, failure to register as a sex offender (four counts). No bond set.

Calvin Goeham, 56, 105 Kennedy Drive, Ferriday, disturbing the peace and no license on person. Bond set at $635.

Arrests — Monday

Todd Zaidle, 31, 4501 Highway 568 Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Demarkell Watkins, 20, 208 N. Richardson St., Hammond, simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Edward Varnado, 22, 42115 Dave Lane, Hammond, simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Alaunte Watson, 26, 1309 Harrell St., Hammond, simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Avery Guidry, 18, 4868 Whisky Lane, Hammond, aggravated battery. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious person on US 84.

Obscenity on Carter Street.

Fight in Clayton.

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Theft on Kentucky Avenue.

Shots fired on Levens Addition Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Highway 65.

Reports — Monday

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana Highway 565.

Fight on Lynn Haven Drive.

Juvenile problem on Carter Street.

Aggravated assault on Highway 15.

Criminal trespass on Lincoln Avenue.

Fight on Lee Tyler Road.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Fire on Stephens Road.

Juvenile problem on Mooselodge Road.

Traffic stop on Highway 559.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Devona Thomas, 30, 6 Roundale St., Natchez, bench warrant for failure to appear for bank fraud and forgery. No bond set.

Deanna Harrison, 40, 6 Roundale St., Natchez, bench warrant for failure to appear for bank fraud and forgery. No bond set.

Ben-Yisrayl Hashem, 23, 6335 Denham St. C, Leesville, hold with felony warrant from Lincoln County. No bond set.

Makayla Hanselman, 19, 6301 Denham St B, Leesville, hold with felony warrant from Lincoln County. No bond set.