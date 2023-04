Larry Davis Published 1:12 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Davis, age 68, of Natchez who died Saturday, April 22, 2023, will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dr. Johnathan T. Hargrave officiating. The burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 6 p.m.