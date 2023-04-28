William Thomas Ferrell, Jr. Published 1:12 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

June 7, 1947 – April 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – Our Merciful Lord welcomed his son, Tommy Ferrell, into his loving arms on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, May 1, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Natchez with the funeral service immediately to follow at 2:30 p.m.

Tommy was born June 7, 1947, in Natchez, Mississippi. One of two children to the late William Thomas (“Billy”) Ferrell and Hazel Hampton Ferrell, Tommy began his law enforcement career in 1969 and retired in January 2004 after serving 35 years in law enforcement. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Tommy served on various task forces at the state and federal levels, ultimately being qualified as an expert witness in various capacities.

Most notably, Ferrell was past president of the National Sheriffs’ Association from 2002 until 2003.

He served twice as president of the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association and twice was elected president of the Mississippi Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. He retired with the rank of Colonel after 34 years of service in the U.S. Army, Military Police Branch, MSARNG. He was a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army Officer Basic and Advanced Courses. He served with the Criminal Intelligence Division and was a former Military Police Investigator. Ferrell was presented with more than 25 awards during his tenure in the military and held extensive commendations including overseas duty and natural disasters.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Anne Ferrell, who was his wife of 50 years; both

parents and one sister, Sherry Bernhard.

Survivors include his son, William T Ferrell, III (Clarissa Ferrell) of Gallatin, TN; his daughter, Christina Ferrell Daugherty (Shane Daugherty) of Natchez, MS; four grandchildren, Mallory Ferrell (Samuel Bicket) of Milton, FL, Trystan Ferrell of Gallatin, Tennessee, Caleb Daugherty and Emily Anne Daugherty of Natchez, MS; one great-grandchild, Camden Bicket; and brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Beckie Christina of Dallas, TX.

Tommy attended First Baptist Church of Natchez for 75 years. A lifelong member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club, he also served as an Ambassador for Natchez through the Chamber of Commerce as well as a tour guide for Natchez Pilgrimage Tours. Everyone who knew Tommy, affectionately known as “Poppy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchild, knew that he loved life and lived it to the fullest. “Frank Blunt” was a friend to all who took the time to get to know the real person behind the persona.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his late wife, Carole Anne, who was the one true love of his life. “For never was a story of more woe, than this of Juliet and her Romeo.” Tommy never recovered from Carole’s death; now, he can rest in peace in the arms of our Lord as he has finally reunited with his love.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.