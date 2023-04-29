State Street from Canal to MLK closed Monday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. for Tommy Ferrell funeral procession Published 9:05 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

NATCHEZ — State Street in Natchez from Canal to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets will be closed Monday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. for the funeral procession of the late Tommy Ferrell, long-time Adams County Sheriff.

Ferrell’s funeral begins at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on D’Evereux Drive.

Ferrell’s body will be driven by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office one final time before its burial, said Robert Bradford, Adams County Emergency Management Agency director.

Email newsletter signup

Ferrell died unexpectedly on Tuesday from complications suffered in a recent fall. He enjoyed a 35-year law enforcement career, retiring in January 2004 as Adams County Sheriff. He served in that office from 1988 through January 2004. He ran for sheriff and won in 1987 after his father, Billy Ferrell, retired from that office.