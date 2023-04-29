THE RESULTS: How did Concordia Parish vote in Saturday elections? Published 10:09 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Of the few who voted Saturday in Concordia Parish elections, most voted against raising taxes, whether for the Parish coroner’s office or for fire service by a narrow margin. Voters also voted ‘yes’ on one ballot proposition to rededicate tax dollars already levied for the parish’s public health fund for public roads and drainage purposes during Saturday elections.

Below is a breakdown of how the parish voted.

To the first parish-wide proposition which would rededicate approximately $1.6 million from the public health fund for “purposes of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and supporting public roads and drainage,” 52 percent of voters chose yes.

A total of 1,032 voted on the proposition, where 539 voted yes and 493 voted no, according to preliminary results from the Secretary of State’s website. This is a low voter turnout of 8.5 percent of all registered voters in the parish.

Sixty-eight percent of voters chose “no” on a parish-wide proposition to levy a 3 mills tax on all property for 10 years for “operating and maintaining facilities and equipment” for the Concordia Parish Coroner’s Office.

A total of 1,030 people voted on the proposal, where 698 voted “no” and 332 voted “yes,” which is approximately 8.4 percent of all registered voters in the parish.

The last proposition applies only to 17 precincts that contain residents who live outside of the municipalities of Vidalia, Ferriday and Monterey, which have their own fire protection.

Fifty-nine percent of voters chose “no” on the proposition to increase the property tax levy for Concordia Parish Fire District No. 2 from 6.94 mills to 10 mills for the next 10 years, “for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District.”

A total of 471 people voted on the proposal, where 194 voted “yes” and 277 voted “no,” which is a voter turnout of approximately 9.5 percent, according to preliminary results.