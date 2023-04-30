Lobsters are getting ready for annual Claws for a Cause flight to Natchez. Does one of them have your name on it? Published 2:40 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

The airline tickets are being purchased, the reservations are being made. Hundreds of lobsters are preparing their annual trip from Maine to Natchez. Does one of them have your name on it?

Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to Trinity Episcopal Church’s always-popular “Claws for a Cause” outreach fundraiser.

We’ll be blocking off South Commerce Street in front of the church in beautiful downtown Natchez on the evening of May 21, for a street party and feast, 5 to 8 p.m.

What’s on the menu? Delicious lobster, great barbecue chicken and hamburgers.

To get to Natchez in time, the lobsters must catch a flight, so, the deadline for ordering lobster is May 7. Miss it and you still may eat chicken or burgers, but why miss this novelty for Natchez?

Beer, wine, soft drinks and more will be available for purchase.

Along with the great food and drink, our event’s lively atmosphere is one you will not want to miss. Local musician Bubba McCabe will provide musical entertainment.

Kids will enjoy inflatable jumps, face painting and games in a fenced yard.

Enjoy a church tour to learn about Trinity’s history, stained glass windows and organ.

Most of all, you can sit back and enjoy being with friends, knowing that your good time also supports the good work of local and Mississippi ministries.

We encourage everyone to come out and support this great cause as 100 percent of the proceeds after expenses will be split between two ministries: Santas for Seniors, a local charity, and Teach Them to Fish, a partner ministry between the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi and the Diocese of Honduras.

Santas for Seniors is a Natchez outreach program that focuses on developing friendships, fellowship and the joy of giving to local nursing home residents.

The group has grown from providing Christmas gifts to residents and has expanded to monthly birthday parties, adding Natchez Rehab residents, and, last year, helping with indigent patients who were admitted without family.

With donations from Claws for a Cause, the group hopes to add Glenburnie Nursing Home to their list of special residents and to expand into the community with the help of a few home health agencies.

“Our goal has always been to touch lives and add joy… a smile, a hug, a conversation… for a resident to just not feel forgotten. All the other stuff is just the icing on the cake,” organizer Melinda Ballard said.

Teach Them to Fish encourages skilled Mississippians to go to Honduras to teach those in need trades and skills that can support them for a lifetime.

In partnership with Teach Them to Fish, funds from Claws for a Cause will help send a local group of skilled adults along with local youth on a mission trip to Honduras to help teach skills and foster discipleship.

Claws for a Cause has become a Natchez block party everyone looks forward to each May. Guests and volunteers all have a great time.

To purchase tickets, call your favorite Trinitarian or the church office at 601-445-8432 or visit trinitynatchez.org to purchase online.

Come out for Claws for a Cause!

Ben Hillyer is the publicity chairman for the 2023 Claws for a Cause fundraiser. He is also a member of the vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church.