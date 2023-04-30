Salute to First Responders: New Natchez Police officer reconnecting with roots, community Published 11:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: This week, we honor all first responders of the Miss-Lou with a themed edition of The Natchez Democrat. For more stories about first responders, check out this weekend’s edition of the Democrat.

NATCHEZ — Bryan Elqadi, 29, was born in Ferriday, Louisiana, and lived in Vidalia until he was about 8 year old, when his family relocated to California.

“I spent most of my life out there, but I moved back here in 2016. My grandmother was still here at the time. I kind of wanted to touch roots where my family was from,” he said.

As someone who longed for a career in law enforcement as a child, Elqadi saw an advertisement indicating the Natchez Police Department was seeking officers and he decided now was the perfect opportunity to fulfill a dream. Elqadi began working as a new officer for the Natchez Police Department on March 14. He leaves for the Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy on the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sunday.

“I have always wanted to be a police officer and I have a drive to help others. In high school, I studied at the academy of criminology and justice. So when I saw the ad for the Natchez Police Department, I decided to go for it,” he said.

“They just re-did this academy and my group will be the first since that. I am excited — very much so,” Elqadi said.

Learning thus far has been non-stop, he said.

“Every day I learn something knew. It has been the most amazing experience for me. The bond at the station is very strong, and also in our community. Helping the people we help has been amazing,” Elqadi said. “It’s not about putting people away. It’s about helping them turn their lives around and find a better path. At the end of the day, it feels great.”

Elqadi and his wife, Summer, are the parents of two daughters: Adelynn, 6, and Sophia, 8 months old.

“If you are thinking about jumping into law enforcement and are afraid, please don’t be. It’s definitely worth it. You will not regret it,” he said.