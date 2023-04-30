UPDATE: Information about Tommy Ferrell funeral on Monday Published 8:21 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office asks that those planning to attend former Sheriff Tommy Ferrell’s visitation and funeral on Monday to please enter the First Baptist Church property using its back entrance off of Liberty Road.

Also, State Street in Natchez from Canal to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets will be closed Monday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. for Ferrell’s funeral procession.

Ferrell’s funeral begins at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on D’Evereux Drive.

Ferrell’s body will be driven by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office one final time before its burial, said Robert Bradford, Adams County Emergency Management Agency director.

Ferrell died unexpectedly on Tuesday from complications suffered in a recent fall. He enjoyed a 35-year law enforcement career, retiring in January 2004 as Adams County Sheriff. He served in that office from 1988 through January 2004. He ran for sheriff and won in 1987 after his father, Billy Ferrell, retired from that office.