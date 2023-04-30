UPDATE: Information about Tommy Ferrell funeral on Monday

Published 8:21 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office asks that those planning to attend former Sheriff Tommy Ferrell’s visitation and funeral on Monday to please enter the First Baptist Church property using its back entrance off of Liberty Road.

Also, State Street in Natchez from Canal to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets will be closed Monday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. for Ferrell’s funeral procession.

Ferrell’s funeral begins at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on D’Evereux Drive.

Email newsletter signup

Ferrell’s body will be driven by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office one final time before its burial, said Robert Bradford, Adams County Emergency Management Agency director.

Ferrell died unexpectedly on Tuesday from complications suffered in a recent fall. He enjoyed a 35-year law enforcement career, retiring in January 2004 as Adams County Sheriff. He served in that office from 1988 through January 2004. He ran for sheriff and won in 1987 after his father, Billy Ferrell, retired from that office.

More News

ANSWERED CALL: Media, marketing, public relations coordinator turns into victims’ advocate

Lobsters are getting ready for annual Claws for a Cause flight to Natchez. Does one of them have your name on it?

WOMEN IN LAW ENFORCEMENT: Ferriday Police Department boasts strong female officers

Salute to First Responders: New Natchez Police officer reconnecting with roots, community

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who would you like to see as our next U.S. president?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections